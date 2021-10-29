Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $152.20 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $152,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 288.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after buying an additional 76,116 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,723.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $675.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $676.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

