Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $48.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,183 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

