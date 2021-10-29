Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $45.18 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,178,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.28% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MKL stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $1,321.84. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,813. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

