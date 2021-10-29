Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $65,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,086. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

