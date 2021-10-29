Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 84,484 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,484 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $107,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $475.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

