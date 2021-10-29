Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 54.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.88. 19,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.32. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $321.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

