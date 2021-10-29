ZUSD (ZUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,064.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $160,064.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

