$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON.

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

ONON opened at $34.16 on Friday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

