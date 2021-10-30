$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Snap also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock worth $209,155,467.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Snap by 386.1% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

