$0.12 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

