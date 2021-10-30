$0.15 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,420,173 shares of company stock worth $97,224,841 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

