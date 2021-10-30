-$0.16 EPS Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTR opened at $9.74 on Friday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

