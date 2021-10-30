$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

