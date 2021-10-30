$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

