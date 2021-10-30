$0.55 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

