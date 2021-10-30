$0.56 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriMas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TriMas by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS opened at $33.35 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.