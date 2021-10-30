$0.62 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 1,014,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,503. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.