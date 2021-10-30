$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.