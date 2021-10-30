$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

