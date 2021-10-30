$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted sales of $812.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

