$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $231,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $88.15 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

