$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

EQT stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

