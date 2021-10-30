100,000 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.