106,254 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,254 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,604,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,660,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,253,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,762,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

