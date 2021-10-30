106,693 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

