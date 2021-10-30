125,537 Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Tilly’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLYS opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

