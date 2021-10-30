1,300,114 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,686,000. Capital International Investors owned about 1.23% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

