$132.39 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $132.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.21 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

