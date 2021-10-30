1,468,897 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,912,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.12% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.00 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

