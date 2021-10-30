148,687 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

