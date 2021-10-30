150,000 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,715,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

