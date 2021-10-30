175,000 Shares in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.66% of Rain Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of RAIN opened at $15.58 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.