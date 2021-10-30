199,995 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.96% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,684,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $15,480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $5,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

