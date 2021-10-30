$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $474.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $475.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.