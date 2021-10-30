200,000 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,517,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000.

Get Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MITAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.