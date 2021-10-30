200,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

