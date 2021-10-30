200,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $5,055,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.