200,000 Shares in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,002,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

