21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of VNET opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

