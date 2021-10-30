233,300 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Oak Street Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,901 shares of company stock worth $36,431,723. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.