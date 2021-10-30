26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADER. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

