$27.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $27.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

