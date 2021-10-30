2,750,100 Shares in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.82% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $7,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COCP opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

