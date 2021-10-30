$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $306.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

