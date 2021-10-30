$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post sales of $310.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $376.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 408.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -116.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

