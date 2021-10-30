329,131 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.62% of Ocuphire Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

