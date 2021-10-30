350,001 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.76% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

