358,730 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NYSE NPTN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

