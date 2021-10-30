370,795 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.64% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

