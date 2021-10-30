$379.97 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report sales of $379.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

